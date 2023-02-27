 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky, and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Three arrested after guns found at traffic stop in Carbondale

  • Updated
  • 0

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Three people were arrested after police found guns in their car after a traffic stop.

It happened on Saturday, February, 25, just after 5 p.m., when a Carbondale police officer pulled over a vehicle in the 500 block of East Main Street for a registration violation.

Johnie D. Harrington
Dontae J. Smith
Dayshawn M. Holmes

Police said all three of the men in the vehicle were found to be illegally in possession of guns.

Arrested were Johnie D. Harrington, 32, of Cambria, Dontae J. Smith, 28, of Carbondale, and Dayshawn M. Holmes, 25, of Carbondale.

Harrington faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and improper display of registration.

Smith faces charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Holmes faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by felon, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer after police said he attempted to flee the traffic stop on foot.

All three men were taken to the Jackson County Jail. Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you