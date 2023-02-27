Three arrested after guns found at traffic stop in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Three people were arrested after police found guns in their car after a traffic stop.
It happened on Saturday, February, 25, just after 5 p.m., when a Carbondale police officer pulled over a vehicle in the 500 block of East Main Street for a registration violation.
Police said all three of the men in the vehicle were found to be illegally in possession of guns.
Arrested were Johnie D. Harrington, 32, of Cambria, Dontae J. Smith, 28, of Carbondale, and Dayshawn M. Holmes, 25, of Carbondale.
Harrington faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and improper display of registration.
Smith faces charges of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Holmes faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by felon, and resisting or obstructing a peace officer after police said he attempted to flee the traffic stop on foot.
All three men were taken to the Jackson County Jail. Police said the investigation is still active and ongoing.