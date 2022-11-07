Thieves steal thousands of dollars in shoes from local charity

CARMI (WSIL) -- Thieves stole shoes and work boots from a local charity.
Carmi Police say they received information about a burglary at 115 S. Locust Street around Noon Saturday.
The thieves stole several thousand dollars' worth of shoes from the Carmi Christmas Elves that were being distributed to Veterans and children in need throughout White County.
The theft took place sometime between Tuesday, November 1, and Saturday, November 5.
The shoes and boots stolen consisted of Converse, Fila, Under Armor, Thorogood, Wolverine among other brands and ranged in various different sizes.
Several items of evidence were collected from the scene.
The public is asked to contact the Carmi Police Department at 618-382-4633 with any information with regards to this incident. The public is also reminded they can call Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous. The number for Crime Stoppers is 1-800-637-3577.
A $500.00 Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a suspect.
Do you want to help the Kicks for Kids program? You can click here to donate.