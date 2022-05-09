Thebes man arrested for murder

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have arrested a Thebes man in connection to the death of another man.
ISP arrested Auston May, 30 of Thebes, for murder on Friday.
On May 5, 2022 around 12:40 a.m. ISP was requested by the Alexander County Sheriff's Department to investigate a homicide which occurred in the 200 block of Poplar Street in Thebes.
Robert Hale, 43 of Thebes, was found dead along the road from an apparent gunshot wound. May was arrested on May 6.
He is currently in custody at the Tri-County Detention Center in Pulaski County on a $1 million bond.
If you have any information on the events that occurred, you can contact the ISP DCI - Zone 7 at 618-845-3740 (Ext: 281). The investigation is open and on-going.