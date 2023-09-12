Teen found with gun in a robbery incident now charged with 16 felonies related to prom after-party shooting

PADUCAH, Ky. -- An 18-year-old man in Paducah is charged with 16 counts in connection to a prom after-party in April.
The Paducah Police Department said when they arrested a teenager last month for a robbery incident that occurred, they seized a gun.
Police took into custody Jamarree Holland, 18, in that robbery investigation and he was then charged with receiving stolen property and possession of a defaced firearm.
At that time, police sent off the gun they seized into the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for ballistic testing.
When they got the results, they found the gun matched the shell casings from the scene of a shooting at the W.C. Young Center where a prom after-party happened on April 30.
At the shooting, four people were injured by gunshots or flying shrapnel.
After they got the ballistic testing results, Holland was then charged four counts of first-degree assault and twelve counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.
Holland remains in the McCracken County Regional Jail.