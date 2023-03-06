Suspected suicide attack kills at least nine police officers in southwestern Pakistan

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin Counties. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until late Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 21.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.8 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&