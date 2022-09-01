Suspect wanted for Calloway County bank robbery

CALLOWAY COUNTY (WSIL) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating a bank robbery in Calloway County.
Police say a suspect robbed The Murray Bank in Hazel Kentucky Thursday.
The suspect is a white man, approximately 6 feet tall and was last seen wearing a striped long sleeve shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen traveling southbound toward Tennessee.
Anyone with information regarding this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Kentucky State Police, Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.