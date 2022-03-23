Suspect wanted for attempted murder in Metropolis shooting

UPDATE: 2:25 p.m.
Metropolis police say arrest warrants for attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm has been issued for 37-year-old Justin L. Eades of Metropolis.
Eades should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you see Eades or know of his whereabouts call 911.
ORIGINAL STORY
METROPOLIS (WSIL) -- An early morning shooting on Oak Drive is being investigated by the Metropolis Police Department.
At approximately 1:00 am, 911 dispatch received a call of shots fired in the 300 block of Oak Drive.
Officers arrived on scene in 1 minute and learned the shooter had already fled the scene. The victim, while attempting to flee the scene, crashed into a tree and then fled on foot.
This was not a random attack and both the shooter and target have been identified. Their names have not been released.
Metropolis police say there is no threat to the community and they are continuing their investigation.