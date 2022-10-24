 Skip to main content
Suspect indicted for murder in early October Carbondale shooting

David Edwards Jr.

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- David Edwards Jr., 29 of Carbondale, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts of first-degree murder Monday. 

The charges stem from the October 3, 2022 shooting death of John Pruitt. 

Police responded to a shooting on S. Lewis Lane and found 37-year-old Pruitt, of Chicago, with gunshot wounds. He later died at Memorial Hospital.

Edwards Jr. was later arrested and police determined Pruitt and Edwards Jr. were acquaintances with an ongoing dispute. 

Edwards is currently being held in the Jackson County Jail with a $2 million bond.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on October 25, 2022. If convicted, he faces 45 to life in prison. 

Cervantez credits the Carbondale Police Department and other first responders for swift action after receiving calls concerning shots fired. “The Carbondale Police Department’s experience, professionalism, and dedication to the community was once again on display when patrol officers and detectives acted quickly, taking the necessary steps to apprehend the suspect and package the preliminary investigation for my office to effectively begin the prosecution of Edwards.” “Shooters will be held accountable in Jackson County,” Cervantez said.