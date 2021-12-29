Suspect in death of Wayne County deputy charged with first degree murder

UPDATE: 6:00 p.m.
Illinois State Police are releasing their preliminary investigation details into the shooting death of Deputy Riley
ISP says it is believed Ray Tate killed Deputy Riley, stole his squad car and later abandoned it. Then he carjacked a semi and held the driver against his will until they reached the QuikTrip in St. Peters, MO.
While in Missouri, a series of carjackings, robberies and shootings occurred. Tate then traveled back into Illinois with a kidnapped victim in another stolen vehicle. That stolen vehicle was located at a residence in rural Carlyle.
Tate committed a home invasion and took the homeowner and the kidnapped victim hostage at a residence in rural Clinton County.
At approximately 1:42 p.m. ISP Special Weapons and Tactics (S.W.A.T.) operators were able to make entry into the residence and took Tate into custody.
The homeowner and kidnapped victim was found uninjured.
Tate was then transported to the Clinton County Jail where he is being charged with First Degree Murder by the Wayne County State’s Attorney.
“On behalf of the Illinois State Police, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley’s family, friends, and brothers and sisters at the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office,” stated ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly. “Once again, the Illinois State Police has safely apprehended an alleged cop killer with exceptional professionalism, patience and persistence standing side by side with all Illinois law enforcement through another dark and difficult moment. Mercifully, this incident was concluded with no further harm to first responders, and this defendant will now face justice,” concluded Kelly.
UPDATE: 4:55 p.m.
The suspect in the death of a Wayne County deputy has been identified as 40-year-old Ray Tate, according to police.
He was previously being sought by the Knox County, Indiana Sheriff's Office for an attempted carjacking.
According to police, Deputy Riley's autopsy is complete and several law enforcement officers from multiple agencies escorted his body back to Illinois Wednesday afternoon.
The autopsy has been completed and nearly 40 police vehicles escorted Wayne County Deputy Riley back home. Please continue to keep his family in your prayers. We appreciate the volume of people along the route that showed their respect for Deputy Riley.— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 29, 2021
UPDATE: 2:10 p.m.
According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, one suspect in the shooting of a Wayne County deputy is in custody near Carlyle, Illinois.
A second person originally thought to be another suspect in the case turned out to be a victim, according to police.
Wayne County Illinois Shooting Update: Police have the suspect in custody. Police are not looking for any other suspects at this time.— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 29, 2021
UPDATE: 11:03 a.m.
The St. Peters, Missouri Police Department believe the suspect wanted in the shooting of a Wayne County, Illinois deputy is responsible for a carjacking and shooting.
St. Peters police believe the suspect was fleeing the Wayne County shooting when he carjacked a victim at a QuikTrip gas station about two hours later. The victim was shot in the process.
The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the suspect was captured on surveillance footage. They also believe the white Nissan Titan captured on surveillance cameras could be another stolen vehicle being used by the suspect.
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza released a statement on the death of Deputy Riley.
“I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley early this morning. As the sister of a Chicago Police detective sergeant, any death of a first responder on duty hits close to home. My family and I will be praying for Deputy Riley’s family as well as for the rest of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department. As the investigation into Deputy Riley’s tragic death continues, I hope that the perpetrator will be caught, and Deputy Riley’s family can feel some sense of justice. I ask that all Illinoisans lift up Deputy Riley’s family in prayer in the days and weeks ahead.”
UPDATE: 10:45 A.M.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has released the name of the deputy killed in a shooting Wednesday morning.
Around 5 a.m. Deputy Sean Riley was responding to a motorist assist on I-64. When another officer arrived on scene, Officer Riley was found dead.
The deputy's squad car was missing from the scene and then located abandoned on I-64.
No other information has been released at this time.
ORIGINAL STORY
WAYNE COUNTY (WEVV) -- Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 64 at the Illinois-Indiana border after a deputy was shot and killed overnight.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office confirmed the shooting and said that it was assisting in transporting the deputy to the coroner's office in Evansville.
Members of the Evansville Police Department also assisted in transporting the fallen deputy.
No further information has been made available on the deputy who was shot or the suspect in the shooting.
According to the Indiana State Police, traffic heading west on the interstate from Indiana to Illinois is being diverted onto Illinois Highway 1. Drivers in the area could face lengthy delays.