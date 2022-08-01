 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Afternoon heat index values to around 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois,
mainly along and west of a Mount Vernon, Illinois, to Cairo,
to Poplar Bluff, Missouri line.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A suspect is in custody after a weekend stabbing. 

Johnston City Police responded to the Federal Housing around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They found a victim who had been stabbed. 

The victim is being treated and will recover from the injuries, according to Johnston City Police.

The suspect was identified within 15-20 minutes of the incident, with help from a witness. The suspect has been charged with aggravated battery and is in the Williamson County Jail. 

No further details were available at this time. 