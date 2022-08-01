Suspect in custody after stabbing in Johnston City

JOHNSTON CITY (WSIL) -- A suspect is in custody after a weekend stabbing.
Johnston City Police responded to the Federal Housing around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. They found a victim who had been stabbed.
The victim is being treated and will recover from the injuries, according to Johnston City Police.
The suspect was identified within 15-20 minutes of the incident, with help from a witness. The suspect has been charged with aggravated battery and is in the Williamson County Jail.
No further details were available at this time.