 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Suspect in 2021 Carbondale homicide pleads guilty

  • Updated
  • 0
Freddie Glasser

Freddie Glasser

 By Devin Kidd

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A suspect in a 2021 Carbondale murder has pleaded guilty. 

Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced Freddie R. Glasser, 44 of Carbondale, entered a guilty plea for murder. 

In May 2021, Carbondale Police Officers responded to a home on South Marion Street to assist with an eviction. When they arrived, they found Melvin Edward, 61, with life threatening injuries. He was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Homicide investigation underway in Carbondale

Glasser was later arrested and charged with first degree murder. 

A sentencing hearing is set for October 25, 2022. Glasser faces between 20 and 60 years in prison. 