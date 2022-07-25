Suspect in 2021 Carbondale homicide pleads guilty

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A suspect in a 2021 Carbondale murder has pleaded guilty.
Jackson County State's Attorney Joseph Cervantez announced Freddie R. Glasser, 44 of Carbondale, entered a guilty plea for murder.
In May 2021, Carbondale Police Officers responded to a home on South Marion Street to assist with an eviction. When they arrived, they found Melvin Edward, 61, with life threatening injuries. He was taken to Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Glasser was later arrested and charged with first degree murder.
A sentencing hearing is set for October 25, 2022. Glasser faces between 20 and 60 years in prison.