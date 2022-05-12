Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in Cape Girardeau County

UPDATE: May 12, 2022 11:00 a.m.
The Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's office is releasing more details in Wednesday's officer-involved shooting.
The department says around 12:24 p.m. a deputy initiated a traffic stop on I-55 for a registration violation.
A pursuit ensued and the vehicle turned onto Route D. The suspect vehicle slid off the road and become inoperable.
When the vehicle stopped, the driver aggressively exited the vehicle while holding a knife.
The deputy deployed his Taster, which had no effect on the suspect. The suspect continued to approach the deputy, who then fired his firearm, striking the suspect one time.
The suspect was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries.
The suspect has been identified as Hames Brian Langley.
At the request of Sheriff Dickerson, the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control continues to investigate this incident.
ORIGINAL STORY
