Suspect charged in Cape Girardeau pizza restaurant robbery

Joseph Walker II

CAPE GIRARDEAU (WSIL) -- A suspect is now formally charged after robbing a local pizza restaurant. 

On Sunday, July 3, 2022, Cape Girardeau Police responded to the Marco's Pizza for an armed robbery. The suspect brandished a firearm and stole cash. 

After an investigation, police took Joseph P. Walker II into custody in Wayne County, Missouri on charged unrelated to the robbery.

Walker II has since been formally charged with robbery, armed criminal action, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Bond was set at $50,000.