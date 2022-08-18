Student charged with terroristic threatening in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY (WSIL) -- The McCracken County Sheriff's office investigated threats made by a local student Wednesday.
The Sheriff's office was contacted about a student's behavior on a school bus. The investigation showed a teenage boy was in a verbal fight with another student on the bus.
The teen made statements regarding bringing a knife and a gun to McCracken County High School on Friday.
The student was interviewed and denied ever intending to cause harm to anyone or to bring any weapons to a school.
He was taken into custody by detectives and lodged in the McCracken County Juvenile Detention Facility and charged with Terroristic Threatening.
The Sheriff's Office said in a release, "The safety of our children and our schools are a top priority for both the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office and the McCracken County Schools. During these incidents, employees from the school system and the MCSO were in constant contact with each other."