Stolen gun and other illegal items lands Carbondale man in jail

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A man was arrested after he was found with a stolen gun along with other illegal items after an investigation at a home in Carbondale.
The Carbondale Police Department said it happened on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. when officers went out to the 600-block of West Mill Street to retrieve some personal property for a resident there.
While at the home, a person showed officers a gun owned by a person who lived there. The person who lived there was Alex S. Settles, 28 of Carbondale, which was there at the home at the time.
Police said the gun was stolen from another area and Settles did not have a Firearms Owners Identification Card.
Officers then arrested Settles for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm.
While police were investigating, they found a stun gun and an illegal amount of cannabis, along with other possible narcotics.
Settles was also charged with possession of cannabis over 30 grams with possible additional charges in the near future.
Settles was taken to the Jackson County Jail.
