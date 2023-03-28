Southern Illinois woman charged in alleged child drowning attempt

WAYNE COUNTY, IL -- A woman is behind bars after an incident where she allegedly attempted to drown a child in Wayne County, Illinois.
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just outside of Xenia on March 11.
Personnel with the sheriff's office said a juvenile was transported to the Clay County hospital after the incident took place. The child was then taken to Cardinal Glennon for treatment.
A woman was also taken to a medical facility for treatment. She was identified as Charity Bailey of Xenia.
After Bailey was released from the medical facility, she was arrested and formally charged with aggravated domestic battery.
Bailey is being held at the Wayne County Jail with a $100,000 bond.
Her next court date is a preliminary hearing at the Wayne County Courthouse on April 20 at 9 a.m.
The sheriff's office said the child was discharged from Cardinal Glennon.