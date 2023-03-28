 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

.Minor flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has
crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in
moderate flood at Murphysboro late Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 22.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday was 22.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 16.6 feet Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Southern Illinois woman charged in alleged child drowning attempt

  • Updated
  • 0
Charity Bailey
Wayne County Jail

WAYNE COUNTY, IL -- A woman is behind bars after an incident where she allegedly attempted to drown a child in Wayne County, Illinois.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just outside of Xenia on March 11.

Personnel with the sheriff's office said a juvenile was transported to the Clay County hospital after the incident took place. The child was then taken to Cardinal Glennon for treatment.

A woman was also taken to a medical facility for treatment. She was identified as Charity Bailey of Xenia.

After Bailey was released from the medical facility, she was arrested and formally charged with aggravated domestic battery.

Bailey is being held at the Wayne County Jail with a $100,000 bond.

Her next court date is a preliminary hearing at the Wayne County Courthouse on April 20 at 9 a.m.

The sheriff's office said the child was discharged from Cardinal Glennon.

