Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT
THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 28 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 28 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and
southern Illinois, generally north of a line extending from
Carbondale, Illinois to Harrisburg, IL to Calhoun, Kentucky.

* WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM
CDT Wednesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Wednesday night
through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

SIU student speaks out after surviving house party shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Michelle Dietzel, SIU shooting survivor

Michelle Dietzel, SIU Carbondale Sophomore

CARBONDALE (WSIL)---Two weeks ago, when many SIU Carbondale students were celebrating an event called 'Unofficial Halloween.' Michelle Dietzel, a sophomore at SIU, celebrated with her friends by going to a house party.

"The moment the guy who was checking IDs from the front ran through the front door and started grabbing people and started throwing them down on the ground and said 'everybody get down,' was kinda when I was like 'I don't think this is how a party is supposed to go,'" Dietzel recalled.

According to Carbondale Police, officers responded to the 700 block of West College Street after receiving calls of shots fired at a residence where the party took place. 

Officers found two victims with gunshot wounds. One of them was Dietzel.

"I reached back and I felt something cold and hot at the same time, and I kinda put two and two together and was like, 'oh my God. I've been shot in the back of the head,'" said Dietzel.

The bullet lodged itself into the back of Dietzel's brain, causing her to lose her eyesight. 

"I can't believe this happened. I was trying to get the college experience, and I get shot in the back of the head," said Dietzel. 

Dietzel was quickly taken to the hospital where she was prepped for surgery.

She regained some of her eyesight, but the bullet wound left permanent damage.

"I don't have eyesight from here, over," she said, gesturing with her hands. "I've lost both peripheral visions in both eyes, and they said I may not never get that back, but I'm just happy that everyday I get to wake up and still be here."

News 3 reached out to Carbondale police who said they could not release more information on the case because it is an active investigation.

Friends and family of Dietzel have set up a GoFundMe page to help with her recovery. 

