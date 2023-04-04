SIU Police: 3 in custody, other sought after shooting incident near campus

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- SIU police have three in custody after a shots fired call Tuesday morning near campus. They are still looking for others involved in the incident as well.
SIU Police Chief Benjamin Newman said police were dispatched to Schneider Hall for reports of shots fired Tuesday morning.
Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate any victims or witnesses. Officers were however able to locate a shell casing.
After reviewing security footage, Newman said there did appear to have been a confrontation near Schneider Hall.
He said those involved fled on foot and in vehicles off of campus.
Using the hundreds of cameras they have access to, officers located one of those vehicles and identified the occupants.
After interviews, officers identified the three occupants as being involved in the incident. Those individuals are not students or employees of the school.
Newman said the suspects are in custody, however police are still looking for other individuals involved in the incident.
Police do not believe there is any other threat to the university.