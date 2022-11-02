Sikeston Police investigating two shootings; child shot in leg

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating two shootings.
Around Midnight, officers responded to the 100 block of Ruth for reports of gunfire. While on scene, they learned a man arrived at Missouri Delta ER with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. That man said he was in the area of Ruth when he was shot.
Approximately 30 minutes later, officers received a second call, this time a 12-year-old boy was shot in the leg. This second shooting also took place in the 100 block of Ruth. He told officers he was asleep when he was shot.
That child was taken to Children's Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for treatment.
Evidence from both shootings has been collected and the incidents are still under investigation.
If you or know anyone that has any information pertaining to both incidents please call 573-471-4711 or the tip line 573-475-3774.