Sikeston officer resigns after complaints about conduct

SIKESTON (WSIL) -- A Sikeston, Missouri police officer has resigned, after multiple complaints about his conduct.
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, the officer was a new hire and was recently profiled on their Facebook page.
This weekend the department received complaints that he engaged in conduct "unbecoming of an officer." He was immediately placed on administrative leave and an internal investigation began.
Sikeston DPS says more allegations against the officer came in Tuesday. The allegations have not yet been investigated, but could be criminal if proven.
The officer resigned from his position with the city Tuesday afternoon.
Sikeston DPS is continuing the internal investigation and will assist the appropriate investigating authority.
In a statement Chief J. McMillen said, "We have strict hiring procedures, extensive background checks, and a thorough psychological examination. Even still, we sometimes miss those that should be excluded. Because none of these previous allegations were ever reported, so there is no record of the incident to be found during a background check. Rest assured, once this information is known to me, I take the steps to ensure that it is handled appropriately.
I hope this release is seen as it is intended, to show transparency. These types of incidents are never easy, but we do the right thing and move forward. This was very public in the manner in which is was reported to us and I felt obligated to release this statement."