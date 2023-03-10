Sikeston DPS investigate burglary incident

SIKESTON, MO (WSIL) -- The Sikeston Department of Public Safety is investigating a burglary incident resulting in a 26-year-old facing multiple felony charges.
Sikeston DPS stated officers were informed of a male kicking in a door of an apartment and leaving the area on March 8, around 10:40 a.m. in the 800 block of W. Gladys.
An officer arrived on the scene where they found Ruben Ramirez, 26, of Sikeston.
Ramirez then reportedly pointed a gun at the Sikeston officer.
The officer drew his service weapon and ordered Ramirez to drop the gun, in which he then complied to the officer's commands.
Ramirez was then taken into custody.
The Sikeston DPS Criminal Investigations Division also went to the scene to assist and investigate the incident.
Soon thereafter, authorities learned Ramirez engaged in an altercation with an apartment complex resident which led to Ramirez kicking in the apartment door.
Police seized the gun Ramirez had in his possession. They learned the gun was defaced and Ramirez was not allowed to have the gun.
Ramirez was formally charged with multiple charges and is being held in custody on a no bond warrant.
Those charges include...
- Assault 1st degree
- Domestic Assault 1st degree
- Burglary 1st degree
- 3 counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child 1st degree
- Armed Criminal Action
- Unlawful use of a Weapon
- Unlawful Possession of a Firearm
- Defacing a Firearm
- Possession of a Defaced Firearm