Sheriff's office requests assistance in identifying two suspects in burglary case

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. -- The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's assistance in identifying suspects in a burglary complaint.
Deputies with McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to the 300-block of Grundy Street for a burglary complaint on April 15, 2023.
A press release said two unidentified male suspects unlawfully entered an outbuilding. They took a 1980's 75cc minibike.
Security footage at the scene shows one of the male suspects.
If anyone has information to the identities of the male suspects in this investigation, please contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com, or your local law enforcement agency. Information also may be provided anonymously through West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by texting WKY and your tip to 847411 (tip411) or by downloading the app “WKY Crime Stoppers” from the Apple Store or Google Play. You may also contact WKY Crime Stoppers at 270-444-TELL.