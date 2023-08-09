Sheriff's office in Union County looking for suspects, some could be considered dangerous

ANNA, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for, and alerting the public, regarding four people who are wanted in connection of area crimes.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said if you see any of these people to not approach them as they could be considered dangerous.
Laura A. Penrod, 48, is wanted for failing to appear for disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing charges. She is 5’11”, 275 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes and was last known to be homeless in the Anna area.
Brandon L. Fulk, 26, is wanted for failing to appear for a driving while license suspended charge. Fulk is 6'0", 158 lbs with black hair and blue eyes and was last known to be in the Makanda area.
John P. McCarver, 39, is wanted for failing to appear for a charge of unlawful operation of a vehicle with cancelled, suspended or revoked registration. McCarver is 6’0", 210 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes and was last known to be living in the Goreville area.
Moses Moultrie, 44, is also wanted out of Union County for a failure to appear warrant. Moultrie faces an original charge of criminal damage to property. He is 5’9”, 197 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes and was living out of the Carbondale area.
The sheriff's office said if you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are to call 618-833-5500.