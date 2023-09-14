Second person arrested in Blockos shooting in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Police have arrested another person in connection to a shooting which left one person in the hospital. Now, two are behind bars in relation to the incident.
Carbondale Police Department said officers responded to a business in the 700-block of South Illinois Avenue on Saturday at 4:19 p.m. where they had multiple people calling 911 and reporting a man who had been shot.
Police earlier said the man was taken by an ambulance to the hospital where he was then listed in critical condition.
Information released on Monday was officers identified multiple suspects in connection with the shooting, including a juvenile who was suspected to be involved as well.
On September 8, officers arrested a 15-year-old juvenile on a warrant for aggravated discharge of a firearm.
The newest information released on Thursday from Carbondale police is they have arrested a 17-year-old male who is from DeSoto for an aggravated discharge of a firearm warrant.
Both suspects were taken to the Jackson County Jail.
"The investigation revealed the suspect and the victim are known acquaintances," Carbondale Police Department earlier said in a release.
As of Monday, September 11, Carbondale police said the victim is still in the hospital in stable condition.
This investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at (618) 549-2121. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677).