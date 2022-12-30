Scott County man arrested for assault

SCOTT CITY, MO (WSIL) -- A Scott County man is in custody after a reported assault occurred Thursday evening in Scott City.
Scott City police officers responded to a home around 7:45 p.m. for the reported assault. It was also reported the suspect had already left the residence.
When officers arrived on scene, they contacted emergency medical services to render aid to the victim.
Officers then investigated the scene, spoke to witnesses, and identified Henry Lee Norris Jr., of Benton, Mo, as the suspect.
Information was then sent out to area agencies and Norris was located by Sikeston DPS and arrested.
Norris is charged with assault - first degree. He was taken to the Scott County Jail and is held without bond.