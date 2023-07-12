Royalton man in jail after pulled over with $5,000 of meth in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT, Ill. -- A man is behind bars after police find $5,000 worth of meth.
Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it was contacted by the West Frankfort Police Department for help on a traffic stop earlier on Wednesday at 1 a.m. in West Frankfort.
Lt. Jared Anthis and K9 Vader then arrived at the scene in the 500-block of West Poplar Street. K9 Vader sniffed and checked out the outside of the vehicle that was pulled over in the traffic stop.
They found 90 grams of what they believe was methamphetamine and other drug paraphernalia items from the vehicle.
Authorities said Wesley A. Miller, 35 of Royalton, was arrested by officers with the West Frankfort Police Department and faces charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamine.
Miller was taken to the Franklin County Jail with a bond of $75,000.
Authorities said the street value of the 90 grams of methamphetamine is worth about $5,000.