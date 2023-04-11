"Ringleader" of vehicle theft ring after Mayfield tornado sought

MAYFIELD, Ky. -- Local law enforcement are looking for a woman to be sentenced for her role in multiple stolen damaged vehicles after an EF-4 tornado struck Mayfield in 2021.
The Graves County Sheriff's Office are looking for Linda K. Morris, 53, of Dresden, TN after she jumped bail and failed to appear to a sentencing hearing.
The sheriff's office identified her as the ringleader of a theft ring where numerous vehicles were stolen from the homes of tornado victims days after the massive twister hit the heart of Mayfield on December 10, 2021.
Eight days after the storm, authorities stopped a convoy of vehicles in the area of Pritchett Road approaching U.S. Highway 45 south. The sheriff's office said these vehicles were ones from tornado victims. Other items were recovered from the suspects including household goods, copper wiring, personal items from the homes and more.
The sheriff's office said all suspects arrested in this case had their cases adjudicated with the exception of Morris.
Morris pleaded guilty to theft charges and was scheduled to be sentenced to eight years in prison on February 3, 2023. She was reportedly out on bond and failed to appear in court for the sentence hearing.
Morris is also wanted out of Ballard and Fulton Counties in Kentucky as well.
The sheriff's office describes her as a white female, 5'7" tall and weighting approximately 200 pounds.
Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts of Linda K. Morris is asked to contact the Graves County Sheriff's Office or any other law enforcement agency.