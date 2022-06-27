Report of shots fired lands two Carbondale men in jail

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- According to Carbondale Police, just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to North Robert Stalls Avenue and East Willow Streets for a report of gunshots.
Officers gathered information that led them to believe that several shots had been fired from a dark sedan causing damage to property.
While investigating, officers observed a vehicle matching the described vehicle in the area. Police stopped the vehicle and identified the occupants as Joshua L Wooley, 34 of Carbondale, and Bruce E Barron, 29 of Carbondale.
Wooley was found to be driving with a suspended driver’s license. A search of the vehicle revealed three firearms.
Wooley was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and driving while license suspended.
Barron was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Both suspects were taken to the Jackson County Jail.