Pulaski Co. Sheriff's Office investigating break-in at Karnak business

PULASKI COUNTY (WSIL) -- A business break-in is under investigation in Pulaski County.
In the early morning hours Monday, Deputies responded to a 911 call of a possible break-in at 119 IL-169 in Karnak.
When deputies arrived, they found the rear door had been compromised. They discovered someone went into the building and several pieces of equipment had been damaged, along with an undetermined amount of cash that had been taken from the business.
The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information about the break-in, call the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office at 618-748-9124.