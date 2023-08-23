Possible dangerous fugitives wanted in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities are looking for two fugitives who are considered possibly dangerous in Southern Illinois.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office are alerting the public to not attempt to apprehend or detain these two people wanted for crimes in the area.
The sheriff's office is looking for Damon M. Stewart, 20 of Herrin. He is 6'1" tall, weighting 167 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.
Stewart is wanted for aggravated fleeing from police and suspended drivers license. Stewart has a bond amount issued for $50,000 and $7,500.
They are also looking for Rebecca R. Keeling, 33 of West Frankfort. She is 5'4" tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
Keeling is wanted for aggravated battery of a peace officer and has a bond amount issued for $50,000.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of these individuals, you are urged to call Crimestoppers in Williamson County at 1-800-414-8477.