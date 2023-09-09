Possible dangerous fugitive still wanted in Williamson County, other fugitive captured

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. -- One fugitive is in custody and another who is possibly dangerous is still wanted out of Williamson County for escape and theft charges.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for two individuals earlier this week and urge people not to approach them as they could be possibly dangerous.
Dylan M. Russell, 28 of Johnson City, is still wanted for escape and theft stolen intent charges. He is 5'10", 155 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes.
Russell is issued bond amounts of $100,000 and $1,000,000.
The sheriff's office said on Saturday that Thomas N. Neill Jr., 44 of Marion, was captured. He was wanted for methamphetamine delivery.
If you have any information on the whereabouts for Russell, you are urged to call the Williamson County Crimestoppers at 1-800-414-8477.