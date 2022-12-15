Poplar Bluff mother arrested after 7-week-old infant dies

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (WSIL) -- A mother is now in custody after an infant died in southeast Missouri.
On Thursday around 10 a.m. Poplar Bluff officers responded to a home in the 600 block of Kinzer Street for a possible child death.
Officers then learned a 7-week-old infant had already been taken to a local hospital. They followed up at the hospital and learned the baby died.
It was determined the baby had suffered severe head trauma, indicative of abuse.
Follow an investigation, the child's mother, 28-year-old Alisha Ivy, was placed under arrest. She is being lodged at the Butler County Justice Center pending review of the case.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, December 19, 2022.