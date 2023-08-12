 Skip to main content
Police warn of phone scam in McCracken County

By Jon Okerstrom

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Paducah Police Department wants residents to be on alert for a scam going around in McCracken County.

Police are getting reports of a caller known as 'Detective Taylor' that claims to work with the department.

The scammer calls people across the county and tells them that they missed jury duty and that there's a warrant out for their arrest according to police.

Police say the caller then asks for banking information from the person answering to 'make it right'. The department says it never asks for money or informs people that they have a warrant over the phone.

