Police searching for vehicle theft suspect

(WSIL) -- Williamson County Sheriff's office is asking for your help in identifying a man whole stole a vehicle.
The Sheriff's office says the suspect stole a black 2007 Chevrolet HHR around 3:44 am July 17th in rural Williamson County.
The suspect male entered the vehicle and left in an unknown direction.
Police say the vehicle was recovered on July 23rd, 2022 around 11 AM in Benton, Illinois.
If you have any information about this, you are asked to contact the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at (618) 997-6514 or the Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 414-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and could earn a $1,000 cash reward.