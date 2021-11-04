You have permission to edit this article.
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from 26 to 31.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Police searching for 16-year-old who escaped custody in Murphysboro

By adwpadmin

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old that escaped custody Wednesday afternoon.

The juvenile has been identified as Jabron Haynes, a Black male, of Carbondale and previously DeSoto.

He was being transported by a Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center employee after a court appearance at the Jackson County Courthouse.

He was last seen near Industrial Park Road and Second Street in Murphysboro just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Haynes was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans and was still in handcuffs and ankle restraints.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Murphsyboro Police Department at 618-684-2121.