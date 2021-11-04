Police searching for 16-year-old who escaped custody in Murphysboro

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The Murphysboro Police Department is looking for a 16-year-old that escaped custody Wednesday afternoon.
The juvenile has been identified as Jabron Haynes, a Black male, of Carbondale and previously DeSoto.
He was being transported by a Franklin County Juvenile Detention Center employee after a court appearance at the Jackson County Courthouse.
He was last seen near Industrial Park Road and Second Street in Murphysboro just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Haynes was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and blue jeans and was still in handcuffs and ankle restraints.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Murphsyboro Police Department at 618-684-2121.