Police investigating death of 3-year-old in Christopher

CHRISTOPHER (WSIL) -- The Christopher Police Department along with the assistance of the Illinois State Police and DCFS are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 3-year-old from Christopher that occurred Tuesday.
The child was driven by a private vehicle to St Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro, and then flown to Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St Louis where the child died.
Police continue to investigate, but are not releasing any additional information at this time