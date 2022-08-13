Police arrest scam suspect accused of taking thousands of dollars from Marion woman

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- A Georgia man faces theft charges after police say he tried to scam a Marion woman out of nearly $100,000.
Samir K. Mehta, 50, of Suwanee, Georgia was taken into custody Thursday night and faces a charge of 'Theft over $10,000.'
Investigators say a woman on the 1900 block of Dawn Drive called police Thursday saying she had been contacted Wednesday morning by a person posing as law enforcement.
According to police, the person instructed the victim to drive to a specific bank, withdraw $35,000, return to her home, place it on the front porch and wait for an agent to grab it. An unidentified person later retrieved the package containing the currency.
While the woman reported the incident to police, she was again contacted by a person posing as a federal agent, according to investigators. The subject told the victim to withdraw $50,000, place it in an envelope and await further instructions, police say.
Anticipating that the suspect would attempt to collect the money, officers and detectives orchestrated a simulated withdraw process with the victim. Police say once the simulated withdraw was complete, the suspect instructed the victim to place the money on the front porch.
At about 11:30 p.m. a man, later identified as Mehta, arrived in a grey SUV, pulled into the victims driveway, exited the vehicle and retrieved the money, police say.
When Mehta returned to his vehicle, multiple officers took him into custody. Mehta was taken to the Williamson County Jail and is awaiting his first court appearance.