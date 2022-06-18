Police arrest Murray man for vandalizing multiple churches

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- The Murray Police Department has arrested a man for vandalizing multiple churches on Friday.
The first vandalism was reported on June 17. Murray police obtained security footage that showed a white male suspect using a sledge hammer to damage the door, intercom, and four windows of the church. Officers responded to a similar report at another church.
Police began an investigation, and officers soon got a call about damage to a local apartment. Police were able to identify 41-year-old Jeremy Sorrels from Murray. Officers recognized Sorrels and his car from the church security footage.
Sorrels was arrested and charged with three counts of Criminal Mischief, 1st Degree and was booked in the Calloway County Jail.