Parents of 3-month-old child in Pinckneyville charged with murder

PINCKNEYVILLE, Ill. -- Authorities have arrested the parents of a 3-month-old infant child which sustained multiple bone fractures which resulted in death.
Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said two people from Pinckneyville have been arrested for first-degree murder in connection with their infant child who was taken to a hospital after multiple injuries and later died.
Logan Hutchings, 21, and Sophia Kelly, 21, both of Pinckneyville, are being held in the Washington County Jail with a $1,000,000 bond.
In a press release from ISP, on June 12, 2022, ISP DCI was requested by the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) and the Pinckneyville Police Department to investigate serious injuries sustained to a 3-month-old male infant.
The male infant child was taken to a hospital in St. Louis where they found a fracture to the infant's skull and multiple rib fractures.
ISP said before the child was taken to the hospital, it was in the care of Hutchings and Kelly in Pinckneyville.
Two days later, on June 14, 2022, the infant died from the injuries.
ISP DCI was assisted by DCFS, ISP Crime Scene Services, Pinckneyville Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Department and the Appellate Prosecutors Office during this investigation.