Paducah woman charged in identity theft after admitting to sending email to Paducah city officials

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A woman in Paducah faces identity theft charges after admitting to sending an email to city officials about her husband.
Paducah Police Department said a Sandra K. Guess, 56, the husband of Paducah Board of Commissioner David Guess, has been charged after she used a man's name to create an email account to send a message to the Paducah mayor and city commissioners.
David Guess was charged with misconduct in December stemming from text messages which included languages with racial overtones to a city employee in November.
He has since been reinstated as a commissioner in Paducah after Circuit Judge Tony Kitchen issued a stay of the action against Guess on February 19.
Sandra Guess was indicted by a McCracken County Grand Jury and was served and charged with theft of identity of another without consent.
Police say in late January, a man reported he had his identity stolen and was used to create an email account.
The person reported that a Paducah city commissioner informed him about an email purportedly from the individual had been sent to city commissioners and the mayor, a press release said.
They also stated the email allegedly sent by the person was critical of the city commission’s actions at a public hearing regarding fellow Commissioner David Guess.
Paducah police said that person denied he had sent the email and reported the incident to the Paducah Police Department.
The records on the incident were obtained by detectives investigating the incident. The record included the cell phone number of the person who created the account. That was determined later to be the phone number belonging to Sandra Guess.
Police say Sandra Guess ultimately admitted to creating the fake account and sending the email when she was interviewed by police.