Paducah woman arrested, charged with ongoing child abuse and strangulation

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A Paducah woman is behind bars after an investigation revealed possible child abuse to a 5-year-old child in McCracken County.
Amber Patton, 37, of Paducah was arrested and charged with Strangulation 1st degree and Criminal Abuse 1st degree for a child 12 or under.
McCracken County deputies first went to a local school on February 13 to investigate possible child abuse after an elementary school staff member noticed marks on a five-year-old child.
The child was taken to a local hospital for treatment after discovering severe bruising, burst blood vessels and other evidence of abuse.
Detectives interviewed the parents of the other children living in the household. They conducted search warrants on the home and electronic devices, plus surveillance evidence from other locations.
Physicians were also consulted and it was determined the injuries were due to ongoing abuse and strangulation, according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.