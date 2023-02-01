 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BLACK ICE WILL RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

Any water that remains on area roadways will quickly re-freeze by
or around sunset as heating from the sun quickly diminishes. This
will result in more widespread black ice formation across the
area tonight into early Thursday morning. Secondary roadways will
likely remain sleet and ice covered.

Be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions if traveling
this evening through Thursday morning. Remember, if the road
looks wet at night, there is a good chance that it may be black
ice with temperatures well below freezing.

Paducah police search for man charged with robbery, wanton endangerment

  • Updated
  • 0
Tariq Griffin
Paducah Police Department

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) - Police officers with the Paducah Police Department are searching for a man who has been charged with multiple felonies.

Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah, has been charged in a warrant with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.

Police are looking for Griffin and asking for the public's help in finding him as police say he is wanted in connection of a gunshot being fired in an altercation on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said in a release that a man told officers Tariq T. Griffin came to his home in the 1600 block of Madison Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and attacked him. The man said he had a gun in his pocket and Griffin was trying to gain control of the gun when it went off, striking a piece of furniture.

The man then told officers Griffin ran away with the gun. He went in a minivan with three other men.

Police say there weren't any injuries in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.