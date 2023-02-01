Paducah police search for man charged with robbery, wanton endangerment

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) - Police officers with the Paducah Police Department are searching for a man who has been charged with multiple felonies.
Tariq T. Griffin, 20, of West Paducah, has been charged in a warrant with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and third-degree criminal mischief.
Police are looking for Griffin and asking for the public's help in finding him as police say he is wanted in connection of a gunshot being fired in an altercation on Tuesday afternoon.
Police said in a release that a man told officers Tariq T. Griffin came to his home in the 1600 block of Madison Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday and attacked him. The man said he had a gun in his pocket and Griffin was trying to gain control of the gun when it went off, striking a piece of furniture.
The man then told officers Griffin ran away with the gun. He went in a minivan with three other men.
Police say there weren't any injuries in the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550.
