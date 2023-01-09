Paducah man in custody after fighting officers

METROPOLIS, IL (WSIL) -- A man is in custody after fighting with officers in Metropolis on New Years Day.
Metropolis Police Department said in a release officers were called to a fight at the Superbowl in Metropolis on January 1.
When officers arrived at the scene, they approached a blue vehicle where Deasean A. Thomas, 22, of Paducah, KY, was in.
Thomas got out of the vehicle and began to vomit. He then asked for an ambulance as he showed signs of being intoxicated.
Metropolis Police Department said in a release Thomas then started fighting with officers and also with another person sitting in the vehicle he was previously in.
Thomas was later taken to a hospital for treatment. Afterwards, he was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and taken to the Massac County Detention Center.