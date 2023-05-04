Paducah man faces animal cruelty charges after one dog dies, others housed in filthy conditions

PADUCAH, Ky. -- One person has been arrested after multiple animals were found in poor conditions with one dead.
McCracken County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) said this investigation stems from August of 2022 when a man left behind four dogs and a cat after being evicted from a home on Olivet Church Road on August 26th, 2022.
Deputies report the owner of the residence stated that Anthony "Mark" West was evicted, leaving the animals without access to food or water. The home was also covered urine, feces, roaches and fleas.
The release also states the home did not have ventilation or air conditioning during the month of August.
An arrest warrant was issued for West for cruelty to animals. Deputies searched for him but West was not found at the time.
On Tuesday, May 2, 2023, MCSO deputies responded to a mobile home park on Clark's River Road for a welfare check on a resident there.
While at a home, deputies smelled a foul odor and observed several dogs inside living in poor conditions, including feces on the floor.
Deputies also found one Chihuahua dead on the floor and 10 other Chihuahuas living in the residence.
The home did not have food for the dogs and the water had roaches, according to the release.
On Wednesday, May 3, deputies discovered West was the one who was supposed to be caring for the animals. They then were able to locate him at another location.
Deputies arrested West in relation to the arrest warrants from August.
West was charged 11 counts of Cruelty to Animals 2nd degree and taken to the McCracken County Jail.
McCracken County Animal Control recovered the Chihuahuas from the Clark's River Road residence.