Paducah man arrested for strangling a child

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A Paducah man is in custody for assaulting a child.
Around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies with the McCracken County Sheriff's Office responded to a home on Cairo Road. 911 received a call stating a child under the age of 12 had been sexually assaulted by a man.
During the investigation, detectives learned Anthoney Ford pinned the child against furniture, not allowing her to move, and also choked the child to the point she was unable to breathe. He also attempted to sexually abuse the child.
In the middle of the struggle, an adult family member was at the home and startled Ford, which kept him from attempting any further acts.
Ford attempted to prevent the juvenile from telling her parents and Ford fled eventually fled the residence.
Upon deputies' arrival, Ford was already out of the area. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Ford that evening.
On Thursday, October 14, 2021, detectives located and arrested Anthoney Ford. Ford, 21 years old of Paducah, KY, was charged with Strangulation 1st Degree and Sexual Abuse 1st Degree, Victim Under 12 Years Old.