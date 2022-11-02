Paducah man arrested for attempted arson

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- A man has been arrested for setting a fire and attempting to burn a house and vehicles.
Police were called just before midnight on October 8, when a man saw a fire in his neighbors yard. Paducah firefighters found a trail of gasoline leading from an alleyway to the front porch of a home on Adams Street.
An investigation began and surveillance footage showed a white man with a prosthetic right leg pouring what appeared to be gas from a can around the home.
The man, identified as Jeffery D. Cook, was interviewed Tuesday morning and admitted he poured gas around the home and vehicles and lit it on fire.
Cook was arrested on a charge of arson and booked into the McCracken County Jail.