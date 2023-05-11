Paducah man arrested after stealing headstone from cemetery

PADUCAH, Ky. -- A Paducah man is facing charges after he is accused of stealing a headstone from a local cemetery.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office said they were notified the headstone was missing by the family of the deceased.
The sheriff's office then launched an investigation on the matter on May 10 and arrested Shannon Herron, 44, of Paducah.
While authorities were arresting Herron, they found the granite headstone in the back of his truck.
The sheriff's office said this headstone was valued at $5,000 and the copper plaque was removed from it.
The copper plaque was found at another location.
Herron faces charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition over $1,000 and violating graves. He was taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.