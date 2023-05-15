 Skip to main content
Orient man arrested, charged with ATV theft and American Legion attempted burglary

Cletis Hanks
Franklin County Sheriff's Office

THOMPSONVILLE, Ill. -- A 22-year-old man is in custody on charges for theft and attempted burglary in Franklin County.

Franklin County Sheriff Kyle Bacon said they received a report from a resident about a theft of an ATV on May 2nd.

Bacon said they gathered information on the theft and possible location of the stolen ATV.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office helped Franklin County deputies with the investigation and checked a location in Johnston City. There they found the ATV and recovered it.

Soon after that, deputies located Cletis D. Hanks, 22, of Orient, who is suspected of the ATV theft. Hanks was then arrested and charged with theft.

Hanks was also charged with attempted burglary in regards to an incident at the American Legion in Orient.

Hanks was taken to the Franklin County Jail.

Both the ATV theft and American Legion incident are under investigation. Bacon said further arrests are possible.

