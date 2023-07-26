One woman in custody, another sought in criminal cases in Williamson County

MARION, Ill. -- UPDATE: The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said Amy Mincey has been captured.
Valerie Mathews is still not in custody as of Friday morning.
ORIGINAL -- Authorities are looking for two women connected to criminal investigations in Williamson County.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office said they have warrants out for the arrest of Amy Mincey, 44 of Marion, and Valerie Mathews, 51 of Marion.
Mincey faces theft charges with a bond amount of each charge for $10,000 and $7,500.
Mathews faces a charge of possession of methamphetamine with a bond amount of $25,000.
The sheriff's office said these fugitives are possibly dangerous and to not attempt to apprehend or detain them.
If you have any information relating to the whereabouts of these two women, you are urged to call the Williamson County Sheriff's Office at 618-997-6541.