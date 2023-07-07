One taken to jail after leading police on a pursuit in Johnston City on dirt bike

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- A man was taken to jail after leading police on a chase through Johnston City on Thursday.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said it happened on Thursday night just before 10 p.m. when deputies tried to stop a person on a dirt bike going east on Broadway Blvd. in Johnston City.
The sheriff's office said the dirt bike then took off and was going at such a high speed that went over the railroad tracks and went airborne and continued down the road.
WCSO said the person on the dirt bike continued running away from police, committing numerous traffic violations and going through people's yards for more than 15 minutes.
When the dirt bike went down Christmas Tree Road, police closed in on it, forcing the person to stop.
Brock A. Dury was the one on the dirt bike and was taken into custody to the Williamson County Jail.
Dury was cited numerous charges including reckless driving, aggravated fleeing and eluding, operation of non-highway vehicle on a roadway, disobeying a stop sign and no valid registration.