 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One taken to jail after leading police on a pursuit in Johnston City on dirt bike

  • 0
WCSO pic
Williamson County Sheriff's Office

JOHNSTON CITY, Ill. -- A man was taken to jail after leading police on a chase through Johnston City on Thursday.

The Williamson County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) said it happened on Thursday night just before 10 p.m. when deputies tried to stop a person on a dirt bike going east on Broadway Blvd. in Johnston City.

The sheriff's office said the dirt bike then took off and was going at such a high speed that went over the railroad tracks and went airborne and continued down the road.

WCSO said the person on the dirt bike continued running away from police, committing numerous traffic violations and going through people's yards for more than 15 minutes.

When the dirt bike went down Christmas Tree Road, police closed in on it, forcing the person to stop.

Brock Duly

Brock A. Dury was the one on the dirt bike and was taken into custody to the Williamson County Jail.

Dury was cited numerous charges including reckless driving, aggravated fleeing and eluding, operation of non-highway vehicle on a roadway, disobeying a stop sign and no valid registration.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you